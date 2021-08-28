Flash Flood Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Mitchell County in north central Iowa Howard County in northeastern Iowa * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 250 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the warned area. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. Multiple roads are closed due to standing water in Mitchell County. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cresco, Osage, St. Ansgar, Riceville, Lyle, Elma, Lime Springs, Stacyville, Protivin, and Mitchell. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED