Flash Flood Warning issued for Mower by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 01:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mower The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Mitchell County in north central Iowa Howard County in northeastern Iowa Southern Mower County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 124 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the area from earlier thunderstorms. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Austin, Cresco, Osage, St. Ansgar, Le Roy, Adams, Riceville, Lyle, Elma, Lime Springs, and Stacyville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED