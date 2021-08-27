Pick Up These Automotive-Themed Backpacks for Back-to-School Style

Classic car collection has many interesting pieces. One of the main pillars of American car culture is the acquisition and restoration of timeless classics and relics of the first muscle car revolution. It's easy to look at the past and view the older models through a comparative lens against today's modern muscle car and wonder what all of the hype is about. However, a vehicle is about more than just what's under the hood. It's the history that these cars hold, it's the passion that they represent, it's the feeling of being a kid again behind the wheel of your dad's old muscle car asking about the different gauges and what they did. There is something beautifully tactile about these legends and the love that they bring with them.