Broncos Crush Aggies 52-0 in Home Opener

Lisbon, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The (1-1) Lisbon Broncos Football team answered several questions about their team Friday night after a blowout win against the Park River Aggies. After last weeks season opening loss to Langdon Area 20-6, some were wondering if the Broncos new backfield would be able generate enough points to win against upper level teams or be more than one dimensional. Well last night you could say it was a bit of a coming out party for the Broncos offense as they put up 46 points in the first half on the ground and air.