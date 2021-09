NORTH FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Hi-Liners opened up their 2021 football season with a 21-0 loss on the road as they headed to North Fargo to battle the Spartans. Valley City won the opening coin toss, however they elected to defer the ball until after halftime and that gave the home Spartans a chance to get their large fanbase up and rowdy early on.