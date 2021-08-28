5 a.m. Update: Hurricane Ida on track for Louisiana

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The center of Hurricane Ida was located 500 miles south of New Orleans, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. The storm is moving NW at 15 mph. Ida is then expected to make landfall along the U.S northern Gulf coast within the hurricane warning area by late Sunday. Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday.