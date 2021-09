The Utah Valley volleyball team lost to Utah 3-1 on Friday, Aug. 27. UVU starts their season off 0-1 after their season opener against the No. 19 ranked Utes. The first set was back and forth early on but the Wolverines fell behind by as much as five points. UVU was able to answer with a 4-0 run, bringing the score to 24-23 but they were unable to finish the comeback as they lost the set 25-23.