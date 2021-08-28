Hurricane Ida set to reach U.S. northern Gulf coast by late Sunday, NHC says

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall along the U.S. northern Gulf coast, within the hurricane warning area, by late Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

The center of Ida will move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and over the north central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, the agency said in its latest advisory. “Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday,” it added.

By 2 a.m. ET, Ida was about 150 miles (240 km) off Cuba’s Havana, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph), the NHC said. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)