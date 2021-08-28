Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Behind two trick plays, Southeast weathers early storm and rallies to knock off Omaha North

By Luke Mullin
Lincoln Journal Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA — A one-hour rain delay is no help to a team eager to start its season off on the right note. The Lincoln Southeast Knights were full of energy and ready to go, but severe thunderstorms delayed their season opener and put a damper on the team’s first-half performance. The Knights only put together a single scoring drive, turned the ball over twice and allowed Omaha North to take a 19-7 lead into the locker room.

journalstar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Football
City
Lincoln, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Play#High School Football#Diving#American Football#Knights#Southeast#Omaha Northwest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy