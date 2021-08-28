Behind two trick plays, Southeast weathers early storm and rallies to knock off Omaha North
OMAHA — A one-hour rain delay is no help to a team eager to start its season off on the right note. The Lincoln Southeast Knights were full of energy and ready to go, but severe thunderstorms delayed their season opener and put a damper on the team’s first-half performance. The Knights only put together a single scoring drive, turned the ball over twice and allowed Omaha North to take a 19-7 lead into the locker room.journalstar.com
Comments / 0