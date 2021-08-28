Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
De Soto, MO

Dianna L. Boyer, 69, De Soto

myleaderpaper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDianna L. Boyer, 69, of De Soto died Aug. 26, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Boyer worked as a hairstylist at Visual Impact and was a cashier at the Walmart Supercenter in Festus/Crystal City. She was born April 27, 1952, in De Soto, the daughter of Pat (Chapman) Wagner-Holt of De Soto and the late Robert Wagner, and the stepdaughter of the late Delmar Holt. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert E. “Perch” Boyer.

www.myleaderpaper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
De Soto, MO
De Soto, MO
Obituaries
City
Crystal City, MO
City
Troy, MO
City
Rolla, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Weston, MO
Crystal City, MO
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Wagner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#Calvary Cemetery#Mercy Hospital Jefferson#Visual Impact#The Walmart Supercenter#Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy