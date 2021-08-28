Dianna L. Boyer, 69, De Soto

Dianna L. Boyer, 69, of De Soto died Aug. 26, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Boyer worked as a hairstylist at Visual Impact and was a cashier at the Walmart Supercenter in Festus/Crystal City. She was born April 27, 1952, in De Soto, the daughter of Pat (Chapman) Wagner-Holt of De Soto and the late Robert Wagner, and the stepdaughter of the late Delmar Holt. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert E. “Perch” Boyer.