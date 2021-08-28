Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Earthquakes in NC? It's more likely than you think

By Rebecca Stiles Museum of the Albemarle
Daily Advance
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarthquakes in North Carolina? It’s more likely than you think!. On the evening of Aug. 31, 1886, at 9:50 p.m., the largest earthquake ever recorded on the East Coast occurred in Charleston, South Carolina. It destroyed homes and other property, leaving as many as 150 dead just in Charleston. The earthquake even cracked chimneys and plaster walls across areas of North Carolina. Measurements from the modern Richter scale registered the earthquake between a 6.6 and 7.3.

www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel L. Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Extreme Weather#Episcopal#Museum Of The Albemarle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Posted by
Fox News

Portland moves to ban Texas travel, trade to protest new abortion law

Portland City Council is to consider an emergency resolution this week to ban future travel, goods and services from the state of Texas in protest of the state’s new abortion law. In statement released Friday, Mayor Ted Wheeler said City Council will hold a vote on the resolution on Wednesday,...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...

Comments / 0

Community Policy