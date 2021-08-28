Earthquakes in NC? It's more likely than you think

Earthquakes in North Carolina? It’s more likely than you think!. On the evening of Aug. 31, 1886, at 9:50 p.m., the largest earthquake ever recorded on the East Coast occurred in Charleston, South Carolina. It destroyed homes and other property, leaving as many as 150 dead just in Charleston. The earthquake even cracked chimneys and plaster walls across areas of North Carolina. Measurements from the modern Richter scale registered the earthquake between a 6.6 and 7.3.