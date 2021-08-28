Norville Paul Dollar, 84, Festus

Norville Paul Dollar, 84, of Festus died Aug. 25, 2021, at his home. Mr. Dollar, a U.S. Navy veteran, was the owner/operator of Norville Dollar Construction Co. and a member of Elks Lodge 1721. He was a well-known country music performer and song writer who in the 1960s hosted the Norville Dollar Show on St. Louis’ KPLR-11 television station. He performed several times at Nashville’s Grand Old Opry and was formally honored by the City of Festus in 2011 for his lifelong music achievements. Also in 2011, he was inducted into the Traditional Country Music Association’s Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame, and in 2012 received their Lifetime Achievement Award. He was born Nov. 21, 1936, in Hematite, he was the son of the late Celeste (Vinyard) and Robert Buck Dollar. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years: Brenda L. (Gullet) Dollar.