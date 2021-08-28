Peggy Lee Yount, 64, Cedar Hill

Peggy Lee Yount, 64, of Cedar Hill died July 24, 2021. After Ms. Yount achieved sobriety in 1987, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings became a big part of her life. For more than 20 years she became a sponsor to countless people, dedicating herself to them all hours of the day and night in an effort to help them like she had been helped. Born Sept. 26, 1956, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Leon and Janie Maebell (Welker) Yount.