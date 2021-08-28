Jesse Watters breaks down weapons left to the Taliban

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) on Monday listed the arsenal the United States left to the Taliban, saying they had “a willingness to fight now on steroids.”. “They now have weapons,” Barrasso said in an evening interview with Fox Business Network’s Larry Kudlow. “You know what we left behind — $85 billion worth of weapons, MRAPs, tanks, Black Hawk helicopters. We left money behind — arms. The amazing thing, they have a funding network. They have a criminal network of drugs and human trafficking. Plus the Taliban along with ISIS, al Qaeda — they now have a willingness to fight that is now on steroids after the fact they now have the entire country of Afghanistan to use as a platform on which to attack the United States.”