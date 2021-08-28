Cancel
Warren County, OH

Inmate on way to hospital escapes during transport in Warren County

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
Derrick M. Volz

WARREN COUNTY — A prisoner being transported to an area hospital escaped custody Friday night in Warren County, according to Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called out to the area around 10:55 p.m. State Route 63 and Interstate 75 on the report of an escaped inmate.

The inmate, Derrick Volz, was incarcerated for felony possession of drugs through Clermont County.

The sheriff’s office said he was last seen headed westbound along State Route 63 towards the City of Monroe.

>>1 taken to hospital after car crashes into RTA pole in Dayton

Volz is a 170 pound 6′1′' male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a black undershirt and khaki pants.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says if anyone sees Volz, or has information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 513-695-2525.

