Fortnite: How To Watch FNCS Season 7 Semi-Finals (Heats) & Reboot Round
Find out how you can watch the FNCS Semi-Finals this weekend, where players will compete for a spot in the Season 7 Finals. Fortnite Battle Royale's seasonal Champion Series event has reached its final few weeks. Since the start of Season 7, competitive trios across the game's seven regions have participated in countless scrims, tournaments and Arena matches in preparation for the Fortnite Champion Series.estnn.com
Comments / 0