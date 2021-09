FULTON, Ill. — Dr. Marcus E. Kehrli was elected to the Agri-King Board of Directors during the company’s annual meeting in July. Kehrli recently retired as the director of the National Animal Disease Center of the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service. From 2003 until his selection as Center Director in 2013, Kehrli was the research leader of the Virus and Prion Diseases Research Unit at the NADC. Kehrli’s research primarily focused on improving immune health in livestock.