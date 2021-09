Shadayvia Wallace is the new program director for both the Martin Luther King Scholar Program (MLK) and First Generation Programs at Ithaca College. In past years, the two programs were run separately, but Wallace officially took position as the director of both programs Aug. 16 following the departure of RahK Lash, previous director of Center for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Social Change (IDEAS) and former director of the MLK Scholar program in Spring 2020. Each year the college supports 60 total MLK Scholars and hundreds of first-generation students.