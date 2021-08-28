Rehmke Receives Graduate School Of Banking Diploma
Premier Bank is pleased to announce Aubree S. Rehmke was awarded a diploma on August 13, 2021, at commencement exercises during the 76th annual session of the prestigious Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Rehmke also received a Certificate of Executive Leadership from the Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional and Executive Development for completing the rigorous GSB leadership curriculum. Rehmke is Vice President, Compliance Officer & Human Resources Manager at Premier Bank.juliensjournal.com
