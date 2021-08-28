Rehmke Receives Graduate School Of Banking Diploma

Last Updated on August 24, 2021 by Indiana Bankers Association. Inductees and dignitaries gather for the presentation of the Indiana Bankers Association Leaders in Banking Excellence awards, representing the classes of 2020 and 2021. Shown are (row 1, from left): David M. Geis, Jackson County Bank; Ryan M. Warner, Bippus State Bank; George L. Allison, Owen County State Bank;and Charles E. Isch, First Bank of Berne; (row 2, from left): Sen. Mike Braun; Mark S. Fogt, Garrett State Bank; James D. Neff, Horizon Bank; William W. Harrod, First Harrison Bank; Clay W. Ewing, German American Bank; C. Michael Stegall, Community First Bank of Indiana; and Thomas C. Fite, Indiana Department of Financial Institutions; (row 3, from left): Larry W. Myers, First Savings Bank; Gene E. Miles, First Farmers Bank & Trust; David B. Becker, First Internet Bank of Indiana; John W. Tanselle, SmithAmundsen LLC; and Michael C. Rechin, First Merchants Bank. Honorees not pictured are: Richard E. Belcher, First Federal Savings Bank, Rochester; Craig M. Dwight, Horizon Bank; and David G. Wihebrink, Logansport Savings Bank.