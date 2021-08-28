Commentary: It's difficult to age with grace when all you get is fat and a sense of malaise
I recently celebrated one of the nothing birthdays. I turned something in the mid-50s with little notice, fanfare or emotion, which was perfect for me. If it weren’t for the barrage of notifications from a forgotten Facebook account (where old people feel technologically relevant by sending birthday wishes to folks they haven’t seen in 30 years), I wouldn’t have been the wiser until I got home and the wife reminded me the pole saw I bought last weekend was my birthday present.www.statesman.com
