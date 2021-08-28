Dove hunting a great introduction to pastime
The dove season opener is a great way to introduce newcomers to hunting. The season opens early, when the weather is still nice and the birds are offering plenty of action. There's no need to be quiet or completely still, so youngsters are able to have a little more leeway than they might on a deer or turkey hunt. Take advantage of this opportunity to take a family member, friend or even the neighbor kid down the street on their first hunt in a dove field. Just remember to bring plenty of shells.
