Dove hunting a great introduction to pastime

I love feeding my birds. I know they aren’t really my birds because they can come and go as they please, but lately they have been eating me out of house and home. The main culprits to this gluttonous devouring of the Vaughn family bird buffet are the mourning doves (Zenaida macroura). Monday afternoon, the official count on and under the birdfeeders was 25 doves and across the yard where I piled up some old sunflower seeds there were 14 more. I have been to plenty of dove shoots where I have seen way less than that. It must be a good year for dove breeding because there have been so many this year.