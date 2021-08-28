Cancel
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Launches pair of homers

 8 days ago

Wisdom went 2-for-4 with two home runs, a walk, four RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 17-13 loss to the White Sox. On his 30th birthday, the third baseman rewarded himself with a pair of homers. Wisdom has gone yard five times in his last seven games. This is the second noticeable power binge for the third baseman, who is up to 23 long balls, 48 RBI, 44 runs scored and three stolen bases through 270 plate appearances. He's added a solid .255/.319/.563 slash line in a surprising breakout season.

Patrick Wisdom
