Cubs' Ian Happ: Homers, knocks in three in loss
Happ went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 17-13 loss to the White Sox. The 27-year-old was originally expected to get a day off, but he was added to the lineup after David Bote (ankle) was scratched. Happ provided solid production on short notice, but the Cubs' bats fell short of keeping up with those of their crosstown rivals. The utility man is slashing a poor .201/.303/.381 with 16 homers, 41 RBI, 42 runs scored and two stolen bases through 402 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
