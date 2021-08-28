Cubs' Ian Happ: Homers, knocks in three in loss

Wisdom went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Game 1 of a doubleheader versus Colorado on Wednesday. He scored two runs and drew a walk while going 0-for-4 in the nightcap. Wisdom struck out four times overall in the twin bill, but his three-run shot in the fifth inning of Game 1 provided the margin of victory for the Cubs. The 29-year-old is in the midst of a breakout campaign, slashing .251/.313/.539 with 21 homers and 44 RBI over 79 games. His massive 39.2 percent strikeout rate is certainly problematic, but Wisdom has at least provided a jolt of power for a team that parted ways with three of its biggest bats in separate trades.