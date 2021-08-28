Indians' Alex Young: Collects hold
Young pitched a perfect inning and struck out one to earn a hold in Friday's 4-3 loss to Boston. The southpaw protected a two-run lead in the seventh inning before James Karinchak melted down in the eighth. The hold was Young's first with Cleveland and his fourth overall through 34 appearances. He's added a 6.51 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 41:22 K:BB, two blown saves and a 2-6 record across 47 innings this season. Young will likely continue to see mainly low-leverage work to finish the year.www.cbssports.com
