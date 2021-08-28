Indians' Alex Young: Collects hold

Diekman secured holds in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday against the Giants, firing a total of 2.1 innings during which he allowed two hits and recorded two strikeouts. Diekman turned in a scoreless 1.1-inning effort in Friday night's win for his 10th hold, with the veteran lefty entering the game immediately behind starter James Kaprielian. Despite throwing 20 pitches in that outing, manager Bob Melvin summoned Diekman again in Saturday's one-run loss, an appearance in which the southpaw was able to preserve a 5-4 lead despite having to work around two baserunners. Diekman is now up to 11 holds on the campaign as a result of his efforts the past two days, and he's posted a 1-1 record, 2.38 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 12.7 K/9 across 11.1 post-All-Star-break innings.