Orioles' Marcos Diplan: Logs two perfect innings
Diplan struck out one across two perfect innings in Friday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay. While the right-hander's hot start came to an end when he allowed four earned runs across two appearances spanning 1.1 innings against the Angels, Diplan got back on track Friday. The 24-year-old has a 2.51 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB through 14.1 innings. He's provided multi-inning capabilities out of the bullpen, but he'll likely remain in a low-leverage role for the remainder of 2021.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0