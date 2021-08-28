Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles' Marcos Diplan: Logs two perfect innings

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Diplan struck out one across two perfect innings in Friday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay. While the right-hander's hot start came to an end when he allowed four earned runs across two appearances spanning 1.1 innings against the Angels, Diplan got back on track Friday. The 24-year-old has a 2.51 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB through 14.1 innings. He's provided multi-inning capabilities out of the bullpen, but he'll likely remain in a low-leverage role for the remainder of 2021.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Tampa Bay#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman’s outlook gets blunt take from Aaron Boone after meltdown vs. Orioles

It has been a wild season for New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. And it got even wilder on Saturday when he allowed the Baltimore Orioles to occupy all bases in the top of the ninth inning and allow the go-ahead run that gave the O’s the 4-3 win. It was certainly a loss that’s tough to swallow for Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Apart from the fact that the Yankees shouldn’t be losing at home against the worst team in baseball today, the loss also came on the heels of a brilliant stretch from Chapman.
MLBclevelandstar.com

With skid over, Orioles look to win two straight over Angels

The Baltimore Orioles barely have time to savor the flavor of winning a game before finding themselves taxed with attempting to win a series. Mere hours after snapping a 19-game skid, the Orioles will aim to capture their first series victory in over one month on Thursday afternoon when they hostthe Los Angeles Angels.
MLBYardbarker

Akin goes 7 innings as Orioles win 2nd straight, 13-1 over Angels; Severino has 6 RBIs

A day after their ebullient win over the Los Angeles Angels that broke a 19-game losing streak, second longest in team history, the Orioles followed it with a resounding win. Keegan Akin threw seven strong innings and Pedro Severino had six RBIs, including a grand slam in the Orioles’ 13-1 win over the Angeles before 10,211 at Camden Yards on Thursday.
Washington Post

Matt Harvey finds his groove after a rocky first inning, but Orioles can’t cash in

BALTIMORE — Save for a rocky first inning, veteran Baltimore Orioles starter Matt Harvey was nearly perfect Friday night, retiring the final 16 batters he faced. The three first-inning runs he allowed, however, were enough to do in Harvey and the Orioles in a 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays before an announced 7,155 at Camden Yards, ending their brief winning run of two straight after a 19-game losing streak.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Wells: Logs scoreless inning

Wells struck out one in a perfect inning during Wednesday's 10-6 win over the Angels. The right-hander pitched in the ninth inning after Baltimore stormed ahead in the eighth. Wells has made just four appearances since returning from a wrist injury Aug. 12, but he's given up just one walk while striking out four in 3.1 innings in that span. The 27-year-old has a 3.64 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 59:10 K:BB across 47 innings, and he should be in line for high-leverage spots down the stretch, although Baltimore's poor performance as a team likely won't lead to many save chances.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Adds two more steals

Mullins went 1-for-4 with a walk, a pair of stolen bases and two runs scored in Thursday's 13-1 win over the Angels. The outfielder has racked up six stolen bases without getting caught in August. Mullins has slumped in his last 11 games, hitting just .159 with two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored, but he was on a scorching 20-game hit streak before that. Overall, he has a .307/.370/.525 slash line with 22 homers, 24 thefts, 45 RBI and 72 runs scored in 123 contests.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles minor league week in review: Two affiliates take aim at the playoffs

Five months of 2021 Orioles baseball are now in the books. The less said about them, especially the 3-24 record in August, the better, so let’s talk about the Orioles minor league teams instead. Four months are in the books for these squads, which are collectively stocked with players who, we hope, can be part of a wave of talent that washes the franchise back onto first place shores.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Logs three hits Sunday

Mancini went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 12-8 loss to Tampa Bay. After starting August with three 0-fer performances, he's hit safely in 16 of the next 20 games. Mancini has only hit one home run this month while adding five doubles, four RBI and eight runs scored. The 29-year-old is slashing .258/.319/.447 with 20 homers, 64 RBI, 66 runs scored and 28 doubles while often batting either third or fourth in the order.
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Three-run inning leads Orioles past Blue Jays

Ramon Urias delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in a three-run sixth inning as the visiting Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Tuesday night. The Orioles, who did not have a hit until the sixth, ended a three-game Blue Jays winning streak and gained a split of the first two games of the three-game series.
MLBYardbarker

Answers to your Orioles questions, Part 1

It’s time for our monthly mailbag. We’ve gotten a lot of excellent questions. I’ll be answering some of them today and more on Tuesday. Questions are edited for clarity, length and style. Question: Do you think Ryan Mountcastle has a shot at AL Rookie of the Year? Kjbs ball via...
MLBYardbarker

Orioles lose to Yankees 4-3 in 11 innings; Means, bullpen strong; Minor league update

One month ago, the Orioles’ 19-game losing streak began in the Bronx. Entering Friday night’s game, the Orioles had lost 24 of 27. Despite excellent relief pitching, the Orioles lost another as Giancarlo Stanton’s RBI single in the 11th scored Aaron Judge with the winning run as the New York Yankees beat the Orioles 4-3 before 34,085 at Yankee Stadium.
MLBWashington Post

Orioles squander John Means’s strong start in extra-innings loss to Yankees

NEW YORK — When John Means starts, it generally represents the Baltimore Orioles' best chance to win in a given turn through their rotation. But despite another strong performance from their ace left-hander Friday night at Yankee Stadium, a 4-3 loss in 11 innings to the New York Yankees meant the Orioles have not won with Means on the mound since July 31, a six-start span.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Goes yard in loss

Mancini went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Yankees. The 29-year-old snapped a 14-game homer drought with his sixth-inning blast off Yankees starter Nester Cortes. Mancini still hit a reasonable .276 during his power drought, but he added just four RBI, four doubles and six runs scored in that span. He's slashing .258/.319/.451 with 21 long balls, 66 RBI, 67 runs scored and 29 doubles across 533 plate appearances overall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy