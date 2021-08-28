Cancel
MLB

Indians' James Karinchak: Melts down Friday

 8 days ago

Karinchak (7-4) took the loss Friday versus Boston. He failed to record an out while allowing three runs on two hits and a walk. Called upon to protect a two-run lead in the eighth inning, Karinchak walked Christian Vazquez and allowed a single to Jarren Duran before Jonathan Arauz went deep. Consistency remains an issue for Karinchak, who has allowed runs in seven of his 18 appearances since the All-Star break. He owns a 4.14 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 77:32 K:BB across 54.1 innings overall, but his recent struggles have led to Emmanuel Clase working more as a full-time closer late. Karinchak has 11 saves, five blown saves and 13 holds in 59 appearances.

James Karinchak
Emmanuel Clase
