Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Pops second homer
Hermosillo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 17-13 loss to the White Sox. Hermosillo ended a stretch of 13 straight runs scored by the White Sox when he took Mike Wright deep in the seventh inning. It was the second homer of the season for Hermosillo, who has added four RBI, three runs scored and a double through 24 plate appearances since he was brought up Aug. 17 from Triple-A Iowa.www.cbssports.com
