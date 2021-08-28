Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Pops second homer

Duffy is starting at second base and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Royals. With David Bote getting a day off, Duffy will slide in at the keystone. Duffy is more or less occupying Bote's old role, as the former now gives the team depth at multiple spots across the infield with Bote settling into a steadier role at second. The uneven playing time puts a cap on Duffy's fantasy value, and he's mustered only one home run and 13 RBI in 63 games this year, so he hasn't been the most exciting option to date.