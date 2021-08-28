Cancel
MLB

Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Pops second homer

 8 days ago

Hermosillo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 17-13 loss to the White Sox. Hermosillo ended a stretch of 13 straight runs scored by the White Sox when he took Mike Wright deep in the seventh inning. It was the second homer of the season for Hermosillo, who has added four RBI, three runs scored and a double through 24 plate appearances since he was brought up Aug. 17 from Triple-A Iowa.

Michael Hermosillo
Homer
#Cubs#The White Sox#Triple A Iowa
Chicago White Sox
Baseball
Sports
MLBbleachernation.com

The Cubs Just Walked It Off in the 11th Because the Pirates Simply Dropped an Infield Pop Up

Although the Cubs couldn’t hold onto the lead in the 9th inning and had to take things to 11, it was totally worth it. Because THIS is how they walked it off on the Pirates:. A pop-up that should’ve set the Pirates up to be able to escape the 11th inning, and instead, it’s a drop and a walk-off for the Cubs. Now THAT’s how you lose more games than the Cubs.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Likely to require rehab assignment

Contreras (knee) will likely require a rehab assignment before he's reinstated from the 10-day injured list, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Contreras has been going through his full pregame routine recently, but the Cubs will likely choose to give him at-bats in the minors before he rejoins the major-league club. He's unlikely to require many rehab appearances, but the team will be able to use him as a designated hitter if he returns during the current road trip.
MLBneworleanssun.com

Rafael Ortega's homer caps Cubs' comeback over Rockies

Rafael Ortega belted a walk-off two-run home run against Rockies Daniel Bard as the host Chicago Cubs snapped a franchise-record 13-game home losing streak with a 6-4 victory over Colorado on Monday night. Chicago erased a 4-1 deficit after seven innings with three runs in the eighth and two more...
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs providing plenty of opportunity in second half of growth

The second half hasn’t been the kindest to the Cubs and after the trade deadline the team has had its fair share of scuffles. The team’s 11-game losing streak that ended last week and franchise record 13-game home losing streak that ended on Monday are a microcosm of the way things have gone for the team.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Slugs homer No. 20

Wisdom went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Royals. He broke up Kris Bubic's no-hit and shutout bids with one swing of the bat in the seventh inning. Wisdom has gone yard in back-to-back games to give him 20 homers on the season, but for the most part he's struggled to make contact in August, batting .203 (13-for-64) with a 3:29 BB:K through 18 games.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Matt Duffy: Starting at second Sunday

Duffy is starting at second base and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Royals. With David Bote getting a day off, Duffy will slide in at the keystone. Duffy is more or less occupying Bote's old role, as the former now gives the team depth at multiple spots across the infield with Bote settling into a steadier role at second. The uneven playing time puts a cap on Duffy's fantasy value, and he's mustered only one home run and 13 RBI in 63 games this year, so he hasn't been the most exciting option to date.
MLBbleachernation.com

Rafael Ortega Just Hit a Walk-Off Homer for the Chicago Cubs!

Should a late-August win for a fourth-place Cubs team against a fourth-place Rockies team make me feel this good? Nope. But I don’t really care! That was awesome and we deserve it. And it was especially fun considering how it all started. Although Kyle Hendricks was supposed to be our...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Austin Romine: Slugs first homer

Romine went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during Game 1 of Wednesday's twin bill versus the Rockies. Romine notched his first homer and first two-hit performance in the early game of the doubleheader before going 0-for-1 in the nightcap. The veteran catcher has seen limited playing time this season, slashing .207/.207/.345 across 30 plate appearances.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Hermosillo Leading Off, Chirinos as DH

*This post is brought to you by Cynch, the new propane home delivery service. They deliver your grill tank right to your doorstep and take away your old tank for just $10 with the Bleacher Nation promo code "BN10". Just enter your address, leave the tank on your porch/driveway, and Cynch will do the rest.*
MLBSeattle Times

Schwindel, Happ homer; Cubs hold on to beat Twins 3-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Schwindel homered for the second straight game, Ian Happ added a towering homer into the third deck, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Tuesday night. Manuel Rodríguez (3-2) earned the win for Chicago, working two scoreless innings in relief of starter Zach...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' David Bote: Belts eighth homer

Bote went 3-for-7 with a solo home run and two total runs scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Rockies. Bote put the Cubs on the board in Game 1 of the twin bill with a second-inning solo homer. He has hit eight long balls this season, surpassing last season's total by one -- though he has needed over 100 more at-bats to do so. Bote is slashing a paltry .200/.228/.320 with a 3:20 BB:K through 22 games in August.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Homers, knocks in three in loss

Happ went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 17-13 loss to the White Sox. The 27-year-old was originally expected to get a day off, but he was added to the lineup after David Bote (ankle) was scratched. Happ provided solid production on short notice, but the Cubs' bats fell short of keeping up with those of their crosstown rivals. The utility man is slashing a poor .201/.303/.381 with 16 homers, 41 RBI, 42 runs scored and two stolen bases through 402 plate appearances.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Luis Robert homers twice as White Sox pound Cubs 13-1

CHICAGO (AP)Luis Robert homered twice, Dylan Cease tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and the Chicago White Sox pounded the Chicago Cubs 13-1 on Sunday. Eloy Jimenez, Yasmani Grandal and Brian Goodwin also connected for the White Sox, who went 5-1 against the Cubs this year. Robert, Jimenez and Goodwin each drove in three runs.
South Bend, INWNDU

South Bend Cubs drop second straight in the ninth

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (South Bend Cubs) - It was a battle of top pitching prospects in South Bend, with the Cleveland Indians number eleven prospect facing the Chicago Cubs number nineteen prospect to start things off. Neither starter allowed a hit through the first two innings until the Captains offense exploded in the third.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Keller dazzles, but embarrassing walkoff play and worrisome seventh inning doom Pirates against Cubs

CHICAGO — For a team that is 40 games under .500, Thursday’s game was still a tough loss to watch unfold. Mitch Keller finally put together a truly dazzling start against the Chicago Cubs, pitching six shutout innings, striking out eight and walking none. It was the first time since Aug. 1 that he had gone a full start without walking an opponent. It was his first quality start since Sept. 19 of last year, and it was the first time in his career that he has pitched six innings without walking an opponent.

