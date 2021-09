Inland Empire at Stockton, ppd. Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m. San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m. Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m. Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m. Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 4 p.m. San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m. Modesto at Fresno, 8:05 p.m. Inland Empire at...