• It cost $3,000 to have the new locomotive hauled across the continent which the California Western R. R. & Nav. Co. received this week. It is a prairie type of freight engine and is an exact duplicate of locomotive No. 21 which was purchased last year and was built in the Baldwin Locomotive Works at Philadelphia. The cost is given out at $30,000. With this addition the local railroad is equipped to handle an almost unlimited amount of freight business. The two locomotives are capable of taking out a string of thirty cars of lumber. They will pull 12 carloads over the summit at a time.