Jarrod Dyson claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays

Cover picture for the articleOutfielder Jarrod Dyson has been claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays, according to a report by Robert Murray. The 37-year old veteran appeared in 77 games with the Royals this year, with 132 plate appearances .221/.256/.311 with 8 steals in 11 attempts. The Blue Jays are 5.5 games back of a post-season spot and may be looking for more speed to win games. Dyson has 264 career steals with an 84.8 percent success rate, one of the highest success rates in baseball history.

www.chatsports.com

