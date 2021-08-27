Jarrod Dyson claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays

The trade deadline may have long come and gone, but Ross Atkins and the front office have continued to look for ways to improve the Blue Jays. On Friday the Blue Jays added another veteran to the organization in Jake Lamb, who had played 43 games with the Chicago White Sox this season. After being designated for assignment, the Jays are taking a flyer on the 30 year, and I suppose it makes some sense. He’s been a bit of a utility player with the White Sox in 2021, but he’s spent the majority of his career playing third base. The Blue Jays have used a variety of players at the hot corner recently between Breyvic Valera, Kevin Smith, and the recently injured Santiago Espinal, and certainly don’t have an established starter at the position.