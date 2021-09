It’s a new record high for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes again today, though both are down a tad from all-time intra-day highs today (S&P) and yesterday (Nasdaq). The Dow notched its first close in the green this week, +0.37%. Since Monday morning, the Dow is now only down -0.05%. The small-cap Russell 2000 beat the field again today, +0.74%, to reach its highest close since late June.