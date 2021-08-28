Cancel
MLB

Stanton slugs Yankees past A's 8-2, Cole wins third straight

ABC10
 8 days ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Giancarlo Stanton homered for a fourth straight game, Aaron Judge hit a three-run shot in front of friends and family, and the New York Yankees extended their best winning streak in nearly 60 years to 13 by slugging past the Oakland Athletics 8-2.

Stanton’s 25th homer was crushed an estimated 472 feet above a suite level into the second deck of left-center, one of the longer drives at the Coliseum in recent memory.

It gave Stanton six homers in his last nine games, and Luke Voit connected one out later in the fourth.

Gerrit Cole struck out nine with two walks over six scoreless innings.

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

