How to Use GETDATE() for Reports

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Just copy and paste this query, go to the WHERE clause, change it to last week, and run it. It’s simple!’ — Some people you might know. Manually changing values in a query on a daily/weekly/monthly cadence can be a huge pain. It also opens the door for human error. We’ll review the power of SQL’s GETDATE( ) function, how to include it in queries (maybe you have a report that is always last week’s data, for example), and, very importantly, how to avoid a few issues with date/week ranges.

