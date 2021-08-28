How to Use GETDATE() for Reports

This article explains how to enable hibernation using systemd on recent Ubuntu releases when using a swap file (which is default for Ubuntu at least since version 18.04). My laptop's battery drains quite fast while it's sleeping. I've tried some solutions / workarounds, like this one (except for me the problem wasn't that the laptop was losing half its energy overnight, but all of it in only a few hours), but to no avail. So I decided to enable the hibernate option (suspend to disk) and use that instead of the default sleep option (suspend to RAM), because it uses less power, so the laptop battery is not drained while not in use, albeit taking a bit longer to wake up from hibernation than from sleep. So here's how to do that.