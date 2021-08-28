Police investigating homicide in Lancaster City

Police are investigating a homicide in Lancaster City that happened Friday night.

Authorities say at 9:44 p.m. officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the 500 block of Third Street, for a report of a shooting

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a man lying in the street. He appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds and was unresponsive, according to police.

Emergency medical service arrived and confirmed that he died at the scene, police said.

Officers secured the crime scene and summoned detectives to assist with the investigation.

Investigators are currently speaking with witnesses and neighbors and are processing the scene for evidence. The identity of the victim is not known at this time, but he is believed to be a young adult male, police said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

You can also click the submit a trip button on their website or text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Police say tipsters may remain anonymous.