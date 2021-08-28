Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

PAES: A woman's mystery illness that took years to discover

Posted by 
WKYC
WKYC
 8 days ago

Sierra Prindle is a young, active wife and mother of two, but for seven years she dealt with a mystery that debilitated her life.

The pain was just... I was at a 10 out of 10 all day," she told us. "At nighttime, especially with being in pain all day, I was up and not sleeping."

It started with a spasm and numbing in the back of her left calf. As the days and months went on, the pain worsened.

Despite being a runner, Sierra knew this was no pulled muscle.

"I went through hundreds of tests, and it was the same test over and over," she remembered. "At first, I felt like the first team of doctors I was using were just focusing on one thing."

Each diagnosis failed.

"My blood pressure was always high, even with medication, so that should have been another factor," Sierra said.

By the time Prindle decided to go to University Hospitals, she could barely walk. Her foot dragged, her toes were purple. UH started looking at her brain and worked down.

"'It could be multiple sclerosis, it could be Parkinson's; let's check for a tumor,'" she recalled doctors saying. "We started there, so a lot of the serious things I knew, thankfully, that's not it."

In January of 2021, Sierra was referred to Dr. Jae Cho, vascular surgeon and Co-Director of the Aortic Center at UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute. Timing was critical: It was almost too late to save her leg.

"She was basically totally debilitated," Cho said. "She could not sleep at night."

MRIs, X-rays and dozens of other tests never found the problem, but Cho had a suspicion regarding a potential diagnosis, and ordered a new test done in a very specific way.

He ordered an MRA: Magnetic Resonance Angiography. It shows the blood vessels. At first, everything looked normal, but when she flexed her ankle, the diagnosis became clear: popliteal artery entrapment syndrome (PAES).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2davcz_0bfVQN2v00

"My muscle slipped and trapped my arteries and cut my circulation off from my knee down," Sierra said.

"This is a condition of anatomical anomaly behind the knee area." Cho added.

Popliteal artery entrapment syndrome occurs when the main artery for the lower body is compressed by muscles behind the knee, restricting blood flow through the legs. People with this condition develop pain with walking or during strenuous exercise.

As Cho explains, this is a difficult diagnosis in many centers because most physicians do not expect vascular disease to occur in young patients. Often, as in Prindle's case, a diagnosis is delayed.

There are also many things that can mimic popliteal artery entrapment, like chronic compartment syndrome of the lower extremity, knee joint pain, or other problems with the muscles in this area.

Less than after the diagnosis, Cho performed a popliteal artery bypass. The procedure used Sierra's saphenous vein to move blood from above the affected area to below it, essentially skipping over the place causing pain.

"Before the area of obstruction to the area behind obstruction by creating a bridge is essentially bypass surgery," Cho said.

PAES is a rare condition, and Cho usually operates on five cases a year. But it's often overlooked, and usually presents in younger people as their activity levels intensify.

A few months after surgery, Sierra is doing much better, but the years of little oxygen to her leg will take time to recover. She's still in physical therapy, and expects she'll likely need surgery on her knee in the coming months to fix some torn ligaments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xkrQ_0bfVQN2v00

As for her high blood pressure, it returned to normal as soon as the surgery was complete. She never needed the medication that never worked anyway.

She hopes people learn from her story.

"If you're not getting answers and you're going through the same test over and over again, leave."

Comments / 8

WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Multiple Sclerosis#Blood Tests#Physical Therapy#Oxygen#University Hospitals#The Aortic Center#Mra#Paes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
@wearemitu

This Four-Month-Old Baby Is Going Viral For the Thick, Dark Hair All Over His Body

Jared Hernandez via Facebook; Screenshot via blshelby/TikTok. Many Latinos know the struggle of living with excessive body hair. And if you’re a woman, there is a lot of societal pressure to get rid of it by any means possible. But for some, the body hair struggle can start earlier than others. Like with four-month-old Mateo Hernandez who turned into what his parents affectionately call a “little gorilla” as a side effect of his life-saving medication.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Milk at Home, Throw It Away Now, Authorities Say

Whether you're adding it to your coffee in the morning or drinking it with your favorite dessert at night, milk is a staple in countless kitchens around the world. Unfortunately, if you're drinking one particular type of milk right now you could be putting your health at risk, authorities warn. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this dairy product from your fridge now.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Fast Weight Loss

Up to half the world’s population may be deficient in this vitamin. Certain vitamins have repeatedly been linked by research to weight loss. Dieters with higher levels of vitamin D in their system lose more weight, research has found. People on a diet with higher vitamin D levels lost 20...
CancerPosted by
Best Life

The First Thing Sofía Vergara Did When She Was Diagnosed With Thyroid Cancer

At the latest Stand Up To Cancer TV fundraiser, Sofía Vergara got very personal. As one of the co-hosts of the telecast, Vergara was helping to raise money for cancer research. The actor also opened up about her own experience being diagnosed with thyroid cancer when she was 28 years old. Now 49, Vergara is a cancer survivor. During the event, the Modern Family star shared the first thing she did after finding out she had cancer.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You May Have Multiple Sclerosis, Like Christina Applegate

Actress Christina Applegate, of Dead to Me, has announced she has multiple sclerosis. "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey," the Anchorman star wrote. "But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a–hole blocks it." She continued: "As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
AustraliaInternational Business Times

Woman Gets Pregnant Twice In One Week: How Did This Happen?

A woman in Brisbane, Australia, got pregnant twice in one week despite being told earlier that she might never be able to have children. Kimberley Tripp, a 35-year-old resident from the capital of Queensland, was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) when she was 15. At the time, her doctor told her that her condition might not allow her to have children.

Comments / 0

Community Policy