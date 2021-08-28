Mike Polk Jr. previews the 3rd annual Cleveland Pickle Fest

There are certain foods that have pretty intense cult followings and fan bases. There are hot sauce people who are really into hot sauce, and some bacon people take it to a level that’s borderline psychotic.

But this weekend in Cleveland, it’s all about the Pickle People.

The third annual Cleveland Pickle Fest is this Saturday, and according to these Pickle Fest Party Planner Pickle People, it'll be poppin'.

The Pickle People pointed out That they don't plan to pocket all the proceeds from the Pickle Profits. Rather, proceeds benefit Greater Cleveland Volunteers , a particularly passionate group that recruits volunteers ages 18 and up to serve at more than 100 local nonprofit organizations in Cuyahoga County.

According to the Pickle People, "Pickle Tossing" is a popular pastime at Pickle Fest. After some playful prodding I participated.

So if you're a passionate Pickle Patron in pursuit of the perfect pickle party, these people propose you proceed promptly to Pickle Fest, pretty please.

More from Mike Polk Jr.:















NOTE: The video below is from Pickle Fest 2019: