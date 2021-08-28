Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Mike Polk Jr. previews the 3rd annual Cleveland Pickle Fest

Posted by 
WKYC
WKYC
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3STlGX_0bfVQHkZ00

There are certain foods that have pretty intense cult followings and fan bases. There are hot sauce people who are really into hot sauce, and some bacon people take it to a level that’s borderline psychotic.

But this weekend in Cleveland, it’s all about the Pickle People.

The third annual Cleveland Pickle Fest is this Saturday, and according to these Pickle Fest Party Planner Pickle People, it'll be poppin'.

The Pickle People pointed out That they don't plan to pocket all the proceeds from the Pickle Profits. Rather, proceeds benefit Greater Cleveland Volunteers , a particularly passionate group that recruits volunteers ages 18 and up to serve at more than 100 local nonprofit organizations in Cuyahoga County.

According to the Pickle People, "Pickle Tossing" is a popular pastime at Pickle Fest. After some playful prodding I participated.

So if you're a passionate Pickle Patron in pursuit of the perfect pickle party, these people propose you proceed promptly to Pickle Fest, pretty please.

More from Mike Polk Jr.:

NOTE: The video below is from Pickle Fest 2019:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Government
Cuyahoga County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Polk#Previews#The Pickle People#The Pickle Profits#Pickle Patron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy