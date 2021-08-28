A's fall to Yankees, tumble down postseason standings with sixth straight loss
OAKLAND, Calif. — At a point in the season when the cream rises to the top, the Oakland A’s are sinking. Fast. Series against the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners were an opportunity for a contending A’s team to prove they belonged with the best of them. Facing at least a series split with the Yankees after a 8-2 drubbing that extended a six-game losing streak. Their first six-game losing streak since they lost their first six games to start this season.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0