Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A's fall to Yankees, tumble down postseason standings with sixth straight loss

arcamax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. — At a point in the season when the cream rises to the top, the Oakland A’s are sinking. Fast. Series against the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners were an opportunity for a contending A’s team to prove they belonged with the best of them. Facing at least a series split with the Yankees after a 8-2 drubbing that extended a six-game losing streak. Their first six-game losing streak since they lost their first six games to start this season.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Sean Manaea
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Josh Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland A#The Oakland A#The New York Yankees#The Houston Astros#American#The Boston Red Sox#Medianews Group Inc#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBNew York Post

Yankees WAGs celebrate Aaron Judge’s fiancee’s birthday after Field of Dreams loss

Aaron Judge and the Yankees suffered a crushing 9-8 loss to the White Sox at the “Field of Dreams” on Thursday, but his fiancee popped champagne. Samantha Bracksieck celebrated her 28th birthday with her fellow Yankees wives and girlfriends while on the road with the team. Bracksieck and Co. sipped champagne on a bus that included balloons and presents for the birthday girl, who sported a blue Yankees cap.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman’s outlook gets blunt take from Aaron Boone after meltdown vs. Orioles

It has been a wild season for New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. And it got even wilder on Saturday when he allowed the Baltimore Orioles to occupy all bases in the top of the ninth inning and allow the go-ahead run that gave the O’s the 4-3 win. It was certainly a loss that’s tough to swallow for Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Apart from the fact that the Yankees shouldn’t be losing at home against the worst team in baseball today, the loss also came on the heels of a brilliant stretch from Chapman.
MLBaudacy.com

Judge's single sends Yankees past A's for 12th straight win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The surging New York Yankees keep coming up with timely hits, defensive gems or key pitches to pull off close wins — and now they have their best unbeaten run in nearly 60 years because of all those little things. Aaron Judge hit a tiebreaking single...
MLBwmleader.com

Yankees hit four homers to beat A’s for 13th straight win

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Bronx Bombers are back. The Yankees rolled to their 13th straight win and blasted four homers in an 8-2 victory over the Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Friday night. They’ve hit 10 homers in their last three games and scored at least five runs in each...
MLBAthletics Nation

Game #129: A’s lose sixth straight

The August skid continues, and postseason hopes grow more distant by the day. The Oakland A’s lost their sixth straight game Friday night at the Coliseum, this time an 8-2 thumping by the New York Yankees. Oakland has lost 10 of their past 12, and they now trail the Second Wild Card spot by 3.5 games.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Kemp HR in 8th, A’s Beat Yankees for 2nd Straight Day

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp lined a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Chad Green in the eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Yankees once again, stopping New York 3-1. On Saturday, Oakland ended the Yankees’ 13-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory — that also snapped the Athletics’ six-game skid. New York has lost two in a row for the first time since July 22-23. Kemp entered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and finished 2 for 2 with his fifth homer of the season, with three of them coming against the Yankees.
MLBwmleader.com

Yankees suffer fourth straight loss after falling to Angels again

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Giancarlo Stanton hit a fly ball deep to left that a week ago would have landed in the seats for a game-tying home run. But in another reminder that their 13-game winning streak is a thing of the past, the ball only made it to the warning track for a sacrifice fly, which left the Yankees still down by two runs in what turned into a fourth straight defeat, 6-4, to the Angels.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees bats fall silent, takeaways from 2nd loss

The New York Yankees went into last night’s game with the Athletics with the hope of taking the series and righting the ship after a loss in the Saturday matinee. But, unfortunately, it was not to be had as the Yankees lost their second game in a row. The final score was the Athletics 3 and the Yankees 1.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees’ Win Streak Ends At 13 With Loss To A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Fresh off their first loss in more than two weeks, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees immediately looked forward. The Yankees’ longest winning streak in nearly 60 years ended at 13 games Saturday when Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings and the Oakland Athletics held on for a 3-2 victory.
MLBKEYT

Ohtani steals home, Angels send Yankees to 4th straight loss

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels beat the Yankees 6-4 and sent New York to its fourth consecutive loss. Shohei Ohtani stole home and Jared Walsh hit a three-run homer. Phil Gosselin had a two-run single for the Angels, whose troublesome bullpen preserved their third straight victory. Jake Petricka got two big strikeouts to strand two Yankees in the eighth, and Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 29th save. Anthony Rizzo and Gary Sánchez homered for the Yankees, whose skid following their 13-game winning streak continued despite 10 hits. Jameson Taillon (8-5) took his first loss in 16 starts since May 31.
MLBNew York Post

Corey Kluber implodes as Yankees fall to Angels for third straight loss

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Yankees envisioned Corey Kluber making important starts and Zack Britton pitching the eighth inning of even more. But as the Yankees dropped a third straight game, they saw Kluber implode in the fourth inning and the replacements for Britton give up the go-ahead run in the eighth in an 8-7 loss to the Angels on Monday night at Angel Stadium.
MLBwmleader.com

Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees walk-off in 11 against Orioles

The team with the best record in baseball since July 17 met the team with the worst record all season on Friday night in The Bronx. Naturally, it turned into a nailbiter — as is the Yankees’ custom. But even after falling behind in the top of the 10th inning,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy