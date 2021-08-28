Cancel
Fulton, MO

Fulton football unable to put four quarters together, fall short to Osage

Fulton Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fulton football team ran out of time and downs. The Hornets had a chance to win the game in the fourth but ultimately fell short as Osage won 24-19. Osage (1-0) started the half running the ball up the middle before attempting their first pass, which was intercepted by Fulton junior Walker Gohring. The Hornets (0-1) were forced to punt. The Indians then took the ball into the red zone and then the end zone with the first touchdown of the game to make 6-0 Osage after missing the extra point.

