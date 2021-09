When the Tokyo Paralympic started, more than 125 landmarks across the globe, including the CN Tower and Niagara Falls, were bathed in purple in support of the campaign #WeThe15. This new campaign aims to use sport to break down barriers and end discrimination faced by 15 per cent of the world’s population who experience disability. According to #WeThe15, people who experience disability are still waiting for equitable opportunities to be seen as “active and contributing members of global society.” Supported by organizations such as UNESCO, the International Paralympic Committee, the Special Olympics, the Deaflympics and the Invictus Games, the campaign...