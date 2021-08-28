Cancel
Newell, WV

Penny Lee Hull Arnott

Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenny Lee Hull Arnott, 82, of Newell passed peacefully into the Savior’s presence August 27, 2021. Penny was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 1, 1939 during the World’s Fair at which her father was representing the Homer Laughlin China Co. Penny was the daughter of Arthur E & Catherine E Hull of Newell and the wife of Chuck Arnott for 41 years before he passed in 1998. She was the beloved mother of Chris Arnott of Lisbon, OH and Lizanne (Joseph) Neuch of Deerfield, OH and grandma to John and Christina Neuch, and Susan & Chris Arnott’s sons Corey & Robert (Shannon) McCoy. Recently she welcomed two great grandchildren into the fold, Robert and Shannon McCoy’s sons Gage and Brantley. She was also a cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews.

