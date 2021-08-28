Looking for monsters to slay

In 1998, recruiting international students and overseas Americans to study at Wartburg College, I visited a Department of Defense high school in Germany. A student and parent invited me to dinner at their home on a nearby base. I met the family, including the student’s younger brother, a handsome and smart boy. By 2005, the student graduated from Wartburg and the brother, a U.S. Army Ranger, died in combat in Afghanistan. He enlisted following 9/11. He helped defeat the Taliban. I ask myself, why did he have to die? Indeed, why did 2,440 Americans die in combat and for what have we spent $2.2 trillion? In think-tanks and newsrooms across the US, the finger-pointing and blame-laying is frenzied.