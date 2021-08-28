ANOTHER PRIVATE RESIDENCE RAZED

Crews from Tom Sipes Demolition raze a residential structure near the corner of Park Boulevard and St. Clair Avenue Thursday in the city of East Liverpool. This is yet another one of many private demolitions. In the case of 2609 St. Clair Avenue, which is owned by William and Carol Cowan, it was purchased last December in an effort to protect their neighborhood, a strategy being adopted throughout the community. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi)