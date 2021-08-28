Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Liverpool, OH

ANOTHER PRIVATE RESIDENCE RAZED

Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews from Tom Sipes Demolition raze a residential structure near the corner of Park Boulevard and St. Clair Avenue Thursday in the city of East Liverpool. This is yet another one of many private demolitions. In the case of 2609 St. Clair Avenue, which is owned by William and Carol Cowan, it was purchased last December in an effort to protect their neighborhood, a strategy being adopted throughout the community. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi)

www.reviewonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
East Liverpool, OH
East Liverpool, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolitions#Raze#Liverpool#Tom Sipes Demolition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...

Comments / 0

Community Policy