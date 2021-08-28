Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Valencia The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Socorro County in central New Mexico Southwestern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southeastern Valencia County in central New Mexico * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 845 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly south between Abo and Bernardo. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen so far. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of North Central Socorro, Southwestern Torrance and Southeastern Valencia Counties This includes the following streams and drainages Milagro, Arroyo, Into Abo Arroyo, Alamos, Arroyo los, Into Maes Arroyo, Abo Arroyo, Maes Arroyo, Alamillo, Arroto de, Pino Draw, Palo Duro Canyon, Rancho Viejo Arroyo, Chupadera Arroyo and Pascual Arroyo.