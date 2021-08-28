Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Winneshiek by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fayette; Winneshiek The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Fayette County in northeastern Iowa Southern Winneshiek County in northeastern Iowa * Until 415 AM CDT. * At 116 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include West Union, Fayette, Calmar, Ossian, Elgin, Clermont, Hawkeye, Spillville, Fort Atkinson, Ridgeway, Waucoma, and Wadena. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
