Psychonauts 2: How to Get Bacon

Genshin Impact update 2.1 is finally here, bringing with it plenty of new things. From fresh story content to a new banner, players are sure to have lots to look forward to with the new update. With the new banner, players can finally roll to unlock Raiden Shogun (also known as Baal) who has some really fun abilities. As you’re working to level her up though, you’ll need some new materials for her, one of those being the Amakumo Fruit. If you’re having trouble finding this new resource, we’re here to help. In this guide, we’ll explain exactly where to farm Amakumo Fruit in Genshin Impact!