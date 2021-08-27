Cancel
Psychonauts 2: How to Get Bacon

By Matt Villei
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever Razputin needed help in the original Psychonauts, he would be able to call upon legendary Psychic Ford Cruller for advice and tips. Because of things that happened in his past, he must remain under Whispering Rock Psychic Summer Camp to keep his mind sharp. Luckily, he is able to hitch a psychic ride in Raz’s mind to provide assistance. To summon him, Raz had to pull out Cruller’s favorite food: a smokey piece of bacon. Both Cruller and the bacon return in Psychonauts 2 and early on in the story, you will be tasked with getting a piece of bacon to summon Cruller. This guide will show you how to get bacon in Psychonauts 2.

