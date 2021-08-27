EPL Betting Breakfast Week 3 (Kick-offs 10 am ET and earlier)

It’s only two games into the EPL campaign, but West Ham is top of the league! Hammers supporters are not only enjoying their first look from the summit since 2006, but they also have a bird’s eye view of cross-town rivals Arsenal’s plummet into relegation territory. David Moyes and his men try to keep a perfect record intact as the top-scoring club in England welcomes Crystal Palace to London Stadium. We break down whether the Hammers will keep hammering in week three of EPL betting breakfast or if Palace can spoil the party. Don’t forget to check all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook!