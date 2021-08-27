Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

EPL Betting Breakfast Week 3 (Kick-offs 10 am ET and earlier)

SportsGrid
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s only two games into the EPL campaign, but West Ham is top of the league! Hammers supporters are not only enjoying their first look from the summit since 2006, but they also have a bird’s eye view of cross-town rivals Arsenal’s plummet into relegation territory. David Moyes and his men try to keep a perfect record intact as the top-scoring club in England welcomes Crystal Palace to London Stadium. We break down whether the Hammers will keep hammering in week three of EPL betting breakfast or if Palace can spoil the party. Don’t forget to check all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook!

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saïd Benrahma
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
David Moyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epl#League Cup#Arsenal#Fanduel Sportsbook#Fanduel Sportsbook#The Premier League#Merseyside#Liverpool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

West Ham United: How to follow the Hammers on the BBC

The BBC's coverage of West Ham United is bigger and better than ever before. Here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment... Want the biggest news and match updates sent direct to your phone or tablet? Then download the BBC Sport app and sign up to notifications.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Declan Rice 'committed to West Ham but expects this season to be his last at the London Stadium' after the England midfielder saw his hopes of a move this summer dashed by his £100m price tag

Declan Rice is focused on this season with West Ham United, although he fully expects to move next summer, according to 90min.com. The 22-year-old midfielder was unhappy with the Hammers slapping a £100million price tag on him this summer. However Rice would be open to signing a new deal on...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Watch: Pitchside coverage as Crystal Palace draw at West Ham

See pitchside highlights of Crystal Palace's 2-2 draw at West Ham United. Connor Gallagher scored both of Palace's goals in a thriller at London Stadium on Saturday. Here we see all four goals from pitchside, including Gallagher's late equaliser struck in front of the Palace away support on the day.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham in Reid talks for contract release

West Ham United are ready to release Winston Reid from his contract. Football Insider reports the Irons are in negotiations with the 33-year-old New Zealander, whose salary is £70,000-a-week. Reid has been playing for West Ham since August 2010. In the second half of the 2020/21 season, the defender was...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Alex Kral excited to be West Ham player

Alex Kral is delighted with his move to West Ham United. The former Spartak Moscow midfielder was a deadline day signing this week. He told his new club's website: “I feel really good. It was a little bit stressful because until the last moment I didn't know if I would transfer or not. The clubs were still speaking on the last day, but I'm really happy they could find a away and I could join West Ham.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Kral happy Vlasic now West Ham teammate

Alex Kral says Nikola Vlasic will have a big impact at West Ham. Kral has joined from Spartak Moscow, while Vlasic moves from CSKA Moscow. “For sure, it's a really good squad," he told the club's website. "For example, I know Nikola Vlašić from CKSA, so we were big rivals...
Sportsnbcsportsedge.com

Best Prop Bets for EPL Matchday Three

Last week, the EPL Matchday Two column produced our only loss of the week (excluding our pizza flyers of course). Playing out simultaneously on Sunday were our Southampton-United and Spurs-Wolves BTTS props, with the latter failing to come through. Of the core prop bets we’re following, both teams to score...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Mane strike for Liverpool vs Burnley nominated for August award

The Senegal international connected with Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass to ensure the Reds secure a comfortable win. Sadio Mane's goal in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Burnley on August 21 has been nominated for the month's Premier League Goal award alongside eight other strikes. The Senegal international struck in the 69th minute...
Premier Leaguesportsgamblingpodcast.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Futures Betting Special | The EPL Show (Ep. 234)

Billi delivers this bonus EPL Show, breaking down all the current Cristiano Ronaldo Betting Specials – after his shocking decision move to back to Manchester United – also looking at how the move has influenced the #MUFC standings in the futures markets. The show provides in-depth look at all the recently released specials markets— closing out with TWO LOCKS.
Premier LeagueBBC

Newcastle defend lack of transfer spending

Newcastle United have defended their lack of spending in the transfer window and say claims money has been taken out of the club are "wholly untrue". Fans were critical that midfielder Joe Willock was the only major signing, at a cost of over £20m, while other Premier League clubs spent more.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Newcastle defend lack of transfer spending this summer by claiming the club is run in a 'sustainable manner' after fans were angry that £20m Joe Willock was the only major signing

Newcastle United issued a lengthy statement on Friday defending their lack of spending in the recent transfer window and dismissing claims money has been taken out of the club as 'wholly untrue'. Fans were critical that midfielder Joe Willock was the only major signing, at a cost of over £20m...
Premier Leaguesport.one

Premier League Betting 2021/22 Season – Does Leicester Make a Big 7?

If we were to do a word cloud of the Premier League season that has just gone by, the word “unpredictable” is sure to pop up a couple of times. After all, this was a season that saw champions Liverpool hammered 7-2 by Aston Villa, Manchester United go unbeaten against all teams away but somehow conspire to lose to Sheffield United at home. And it was a season where the much-maligned David Moyes became regarded as one of the best managers in the game.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

CSKA chief confirms Everton sling for Vlasic West Ham sale

CSKA Moscow chief Roman Babaev has offered fresh details on Nikola Vlasic's sale to West Ham United. Babaev confirmed part of the fee raised will go to Vlasic's former club Everton. He told Sport-Express: "They turned out to be very difficult. But here we are still talking about the English...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Premier League Players that might miss Matchday 4

Some Premier League players may not be available to their respective clubs following the international break and after complaints from some nations about teams not releasing players to represent their countries. Before the start of the international break, the FA and the Premier League announced that clubs would not release...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

England vs Andorra live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying from anywhere in the world

England vs Andorra live stream, ITV, Sunday 5 September, 5pm BST. England can take another step closer to the 2022 World Cup by beating Andorra on Sunday. The Three Lions will return to Wembley for the first time since that heart-breaking penalty shoot-out defeat by Italy in the final of Euro 2020. That near-miss remains painful for England fans - only two months have passed, after all - but there is still reason to positive about the future. No one will relish facing Gareth Southgate's side in Qatar, and the qualification campaign to date suggests they will have few problems booking their place at the tournament.
Premier LeagueSportsGrid

Brazil Vs. Argentina Match Abandoned, Health Officials Stop Game

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina has been abandoned in the seventh minute following a stoppage made by Brazilian health officials and federal police due to four Argentinian players breaking COVID-19 quarantine rules given to them by Brazilian health authority Anvisa, per the federation’s Twitter. According...

Comments / 0

Community Policy