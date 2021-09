MENDOCINO Co., 8/29/21 — Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall’s ongoing lawsuit against the Board of Supervisors will be on their agenda this coming Tuesday, after a fashion, when they meet to discuss Government Code Section 29121 — a state law which reads in its’ entirety that, “Except as otherwise provided by law, obligations incurred or paid in excess of the amounts authorized in the budget unit appropriations are not a liability of the county or dependent special district, but a personal liability of the official authorizing the obligation.” It’s not clear what, if anything, the supes can do to protect Kendall from G.C. 29121, but the matter became a recent point of contention after one of them reportedly joked about enforcing it.