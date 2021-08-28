Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 00:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Walworth The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Corson County in north central South Dakota South central Campbell County in north central South Dakota Northeastern Dewey County in north central South Dakota Northwestern Walworth County in north central South Dakota * Until 145 AM CDT/1245 AM MDT/. * At 113 AM CDT/1213 AM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grand River Casino, or near Mobridge, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mobridge around 120 AM CDT. Revheim Bay Rec Area and Indian Creek Rec Area around 125 AM CDT. Glenham around 130 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH