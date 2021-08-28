Cancel
NBA

‘Hookah’ Luka Doncic hilariously goes viral on Mavs Twitter

By R.P. Salao
ClutchPoints
 8 days ago
We have officially reached peak offseason, folks. Dallas Mavericks frontman Luka Doncic is going viral on Twitter, but it isn’t for anything basketball related. “Hookah Doncic” is becoming a thing after the Mavs star posted some vacation photos enjoying a hookah. Check out Luka Doncic straight chilling in Greece, hookah in hand.

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

