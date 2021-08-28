‘Hookah’ Luka Doncic hilariously goes viral on Mavs Twitter

This past NBA season was one of attrition as the individual award winners and All-NBA nominees were more based on who was able to stay the most healthy during a year of heavy injuries. This was especially true during the postseason as more All-Stars missed significant time due to injuries than ever before. Nikola Jokic was one of the few superstars to play 70+ games last season (he played 72) and he almost shot 50-40-90 to go with 26.4 points and 8.3 assists per game. Jokic may be back in the running to repeat, but Luka Doncic is the current favorite after exploding for 28.8 points per game last season. There are also some awesome values to consider this season.