DOVER — On Sept. 4, 2018, Meaghan Gagnon woke up with a pit in her stomach when she didn’t see her husband Corey sleeping beside her. He went for a walk late in the evening, which wasn’t uncommon for him as a way to clear his mind. Gagnon had fallen asleep, and when she got up, she couldn’t shake the feeling that something was wrong. Questions like "Did he fall and get hurt?" or "Did he stop by and fall asleep at someone’s house?" raced through her mind.