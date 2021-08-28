Hurricane Ida will grow stronger. – Here’s the latest

At 11PM Hurricane Ida was located near latitude 23.0 North, longitude 84.0 West. Ida is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph and this general motion should continue until Ida reaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday. A slower northward motion is forecast after Ida moves inland. On the forecast track, the center of Ida will move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico during Saturday and Sunday. It will enter very warm waters and will continue to intensify and make landfall along the Louisiana coast late Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday. Again, current thinking making landfall just west of New Orleans. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters is 989 mb. Stay with News Channel 6 for the very latest on Hurricane Ida.