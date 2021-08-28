Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hurricane Ida will grow stronger. – Here’s the latest

WJBF.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 11PM Hurricane Ida was located near latitude 23.0 North, longitude 84.0 West. Ida is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph and this general motion should continue until Ida reaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday. A slower northward motion is forecast after Ida moves inland. On the forecast track, the center of Ida will move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico during Saturday and Sunday. It will enter very warm waters and will continue to intensify and make landfall along the Louisiana coast late Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday. Again, current thinking making landfall just west of New Orleans. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters is 989 mb. Stay with News Channel 6 for the very latest on Hurricane Ida.

www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Center#Gulf Coast#Extreme Weather#News Channel 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPort Arthur News

Tropical storm expected to threaten Gulf Coast next week

A surface trough currently over parts of central America and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico will move over the southwest or south central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and Monday. Unfavorable upper level winds will limit development Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday or Wednesday, environmental conditions become somewhat favorable for...
Louisiana StateWISH-TV

Cleanup boats at large oil spill off Louisiana coast following Ida

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. The spill, which is ongoing, appears to be coming from a source underwater at an offshore drilling lease about two miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.
EnvironmentNewsbug.info

Category 3 Hurricane Larry grows stronger as it moves across the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Larry became a Category 3 storm overnight and continues to gain strength as it moves west-northwest in the Atlantic. The 12th named storm of the year is 970 miles east of the Leeward Islands and 1,510 miles of Bermuda with 125 mph maximum winds and is cruising through the mid-Atlantic at 14 mph, the NHC said in its 5 p.m. update.
EnvironmentBBC

Rush to contain large oil spill in Gulf of Mexico after Storm Ida

Clean-up crews and the US Coast Guard are trying to locate the source of an oil spill spotted in the Gulf of Mexico after deadly Hurricane Ida. Recent satellite photos by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed the slick about two miles (3km) off Port Fourchon, Louisiana. It...
EnvironmentMySanAntonio

Cleanup boats on scene of large Gulf oil spill following Ida

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. The spill, which is ongoing, appears to be coming from a source underwater at an offshore drilling lease about two miles (three kilometers) south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The reported location is near the site of a miles-long brown and black oil slick visible in aerial photos first published Wednesday by The Associated Press.
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Gulf after Hurricane Ida

The U.S. Coast Guard said divers were being deployed Sunday to search for the source of a growing oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida, per Reuters. What's happening: The Coast Guard is investigating the spill, which is believed to stem from an underwater source at an offshore drilling lease, some two miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana — a key oil industry hub and staging area, reports AP, which notes the cleanup operation has begun.
Lafourche Parish, LAPosted by
AFP

Crews work to contain oil spill in Gulf after Ida's passage

Workers have deployed containment booms and skimmer devices as they attempt to contain a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico discovered after Hurricane Ida roared through the area, the US Coast Guard said Sunday.  The Coast Guard in Louisiana said it had been informed of a spill in that area and was responding, but provided few details.
EnvironmentBBC

Rush to contain large oil spill in Gulf of Mexico after Storm Ida

Clean-up crews and the US Coast Guard are trying to locate the source of an oil spill spotted in the Gulf of Mexico after deadly Hurricane Ida. Recent satellite photos by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed the slick about two miles (3km) off Port Fourchon, Louisiana. It...
Environmentdailyvoice.com

LATEST ON LARRY: Larger, Stronger 'But Not Close Enough' For Concern Here

Labor Day Weekend Crash In Hackensack Kills Paterson Motorcycli…. NJSP: Driver, 70, Killed In Labor Day Weekend Crash On Garden S…. Hurricane Larry may be getting larger and stronger, but it isn't worth worrying about in New Jersey and surrounding states, forecasters said Sunday. "The week ahead looks to be...
Environmentksl.com

Cleanup boats on scene of large Gulf oil spill following Ida

Photos captured by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration aircraft Aug. 31 and reviewed by The Associated Press show a mileslong black slick floating in the Gulf of Mexico near a large rig marked with the name Enterprise Offshore Drilling. (NOAA via AP) — WASHINGTON — The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida.
Environmentdailyvoice.com

LATEST ON LARRY: Larger, Stronger 'But Not Close Enough' For Concern Here

Hurricane Larry may be getting larger and stronger, but it isn't worth worrying about in New Jersey and surrounding states, forecasters said Sunday. "The week ahead looks to be a relatively quiet one, with one cold front coming through on Wednesday with the chance for showers or a thunderstorm late in the day," said meteorologist Joe Cioffi. "Hurricane Larry will pass east of Bermuda by a close distance but not close enough to cause any major issues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy